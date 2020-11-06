Dolores Mary Bauer
Sturgeon Bay - Dolores Mary Bauer, 86, of Sturgeon Bay, died suddenly Thursday, November 5, 2020 in Green Bay following an apparent heart attack.
She was born January 25, 1934 in Institute, Town of Sevastopol, the daughter of the Werner and Martha (Ferron) Graf. Dolores grew up attending Saints Peter and Paul School and Parish in Institute where she received the Sacraments of Holy Baptism, First Holy Communion, and Confirmation. She graduated from Sturgeon Bay High School with the class of 1951. Dolores was united in marriage to Gerald "Jerry" George Bauer on June 6, 1953 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sturgeon Bay where they remained lifelong members.
She and Jerry were blessed with nearly 52 years of marriage and five children. Dolores was a devoted and loving wife and loving and caring mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Jerry preceded her in death on February 1, 2005.
Dolores was employed with R. A. Stern (naval architects and marine engineers) in Sturgeon Bay as a secretary for 27 years. She became the secretary at St. Joseph Parish in the early 1990's and served there until her retirement in 2018.
Dolores' family, friends, and neighbors can attest to what a wonderful cook and baker she was. She also enjoyed traveling with her friends and family.
Dolores' love will live in the hearts of her five sons, Michael (dec.) of Green Bay, WI, Joseph (Terry) of St. Charles, IL, Anthony (Catherine) of Lynchburg, VA, Thomas (Melanie) of Sturgeon Bay, and Theodore (Sarah) of Rochester, MN; 19 grandchildren, Christopher, Kate, Nicholaus, Sarah (Joe) Hansen, Gabriel, Benjamin (Sarah), Shelly, Adam, Daniel (dec.), Aron, Brady (Amanda), Cody (Cory), Johnny, Nicholas, Mary Kate, Therese, Gemma, Dominic and Theodore; nine great-grandchildren, Laura, Max, Evelyn, Lana, Jack, Cora, River, North, Morgan; brother, Darrel (Sheila) Graf of Sturgeon Bay; and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Michael; grandson, Danny; three brothers and one sister, Millard (Betty), Roger (Jean) Graf, Leon "Lee" Graf and Mary Kay Graf; an infant sister-in-law; and other relatives.
Dolores' life will be honored with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 11:30 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 110 N. 5th Avenue, Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235 with Fr. Robert Stegmann, Fr. Anthony Birdsall, Fr. Robert Karuhn, and Fr. Quinn Mann concelebrating. Dolores will be laid to rest beside her husband, Jerry, in Allouez Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum.
Visitation for family and friends will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Huehns Funeral Home, 1414 Michigan Street, Sturgeon Bay, WI 52345 with a prayer service to be held at 6:30 p.m. Dual-chapel occupancy at the funeral home will be limited to 50 people (25 people per chapel) including family. Visitation will continue at the church on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass.
In consideration of current COVID-19 health guidelines: Those attending the visitations and/or Mass are to wear facemasks and maintain social distancing. Temperature checks will be provided, and hand sanitizer will be available upon entry into either of the facilities. If anyone attending is experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms, please refrain from showing your support in-person.
The Parish Wake Service and Mass will be livestreamed via the "Huehns Funeral Home, Inc. & Door County Crematory LLC" Facebook page at their respective times. If livestreaming is not possible, the service will be uploaded to the funeral home Facebook page later. Those anticipating viewing the service on Facebook are encouraged to "Like" the funeral home Facebook page any time prior to the any of the services to receive immediate notification of the broadcast(s).
Memorials or Masses may be given in Dolores' name for St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sturgeon Bay or the Our Lady of Good Help Shrine in Champion, WI.
Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of Dolores may be shared with her family through her tribute page at www.huehnsfuneralhome.com
