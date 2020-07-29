Dolores Mleziva

Dolores MlezivaDenmark - Dolores A. Mleziva, age 91, of Denmark, died peacefully and joined her husband Gordon on Monday, March 30, 2020. She was born August 8, 1928 in Luxemburg to Bernard and Anna (Glaser) Kreilkamp. She married Gordon on May 28, 1949 at St. Mary Church in Luxemburg and farmed alongside him until they retired. Dolores enjoyed traveling with their many friends, gardening, bowling and reading.Survivors include her 2 children and their spouses: Tim (Marilyn) Mleziva, Kathy (Stuart) Heyrman; grandchildren: Jeff (Lisa) Mleziva, Angie (Pete) Hermans, Chuck (Kari) Mleziva, Amy (Sam) Kroll, Rachel (Tom) VanGrunsven; step-grandchild Emily Heyrman; great-grandchildren: Jacob Mleziva, Grace and Peter (Gordy) Hermans, Macey and Riley Mleziva, Alex, Lily and Brooke Kroll, Owen VanGrunsven; step-great-granddaughter Katlynn Albert; her twin sister Dorothy Buresh; sisters-in-law Helen and Jane Mleziva, as well as many nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her husband Gordon; infant son Joseph; siblings: Lorraine (Gordy) Walls, Elsie (John) Radue, Olive (Harold) Joseph, Harold (Charlotte) Kreilkamp, John Kreilkamp; brothers-in-law Leonard and Wencil Mleziva and a great-grandson Tucker Kroll.Family and friends may visit on Sunday, August 9, 2020, at the Eaton Town Hall, 3063 S County Rd T, Green Bay (Town of Eaton), from 12:00pm until 3:00pm. Per current health guidelines, please bring and wear a mask. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family.Our family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Scandinavian Court, 4th floor at Bellin Hospital and Unity Hospice.