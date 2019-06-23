|
Dolores Theresa Krebsbach
formerly Green Bay - On Wednesday, June 19, 2019, Dolores Theresa Krebsbach, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away at the age of 89 at The View at Pine Ridge Memory Care Facility in Oconomowoc, WI.
Born July 9, 1929 in Chilton, WI to William and Mary (Schirmer) Heimann, Dolores graduated from Chilton High School in 1937. She married her beloved husband of 57 years, Leo Wilfred Krebsbach, on April 19, 1950 at St. Martin Catholic Church in Charlestown, WI. Following their marriage, Leo and Dolores moved to Green Bay, WI where they raised their family.
The second youngest of ten children, Dolores was always very proud of her farming family heritage. A bit of a tomboy as a girl, playing basketball and swimming, she loved the out-of-doors, maintaining her beautiful yard and gardens (she had a special touch with roses!) well into her 80's. She and Leo shared that love of the outdoors with their family by taking annual summer trips to Kelly Lake and frequent visits back to the farm. A gifted homemaker, Dolores was a very talented seamstress and cook - her pies were legendary - and she took great pride in being a good wife, mother and grandmother. She was also a dedicated employee at Shopko and thoroughly enjoyed working for over 25 years. A devout Catholic and an active lifelong member at Annunciation Catholic Church, Dolores also served as a Den Mother for the Cub Scouts of America. She and Leo loved to play sheepshead and dance - they were especially accomplished polka and square dancers, attending state and national conventions together for many years.
Dolores is survived by her daughter, Judith (Ron) Myers of Citrus Heights, CA; her sons, Thomas (Deborah) of Pewaukee, WI and John (Katherine) of Green Bay, WI; her grandchildren, Mackenzie Krebsbach, of Orange Beach, AL and Kevin Krebsbach of Green Bay, WI; and her sister, Mrs. Rosemary (Linus) Woelfel, of New Holstein, WI.
Dolores was preceded in death by her husband, Leo; her parents, William and Mary (Schirmer) Heimann; and her brothers and sisters: Hildegard (Victor) Geiser, Agnes (Harold) Schmitz, Joseph (Louise) Heimann, Angela (Harvey) Mathes, Theresa (Alphonse) Buechel, Clarissa (Hilary) Gebhart, Clarence (Marie) Heimann, and Germaine (Arthur) Koehler.
Visitation will be held at Annunciation Catholic Church, 401 Gray St., Green Bay, WI from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday, June 27 followed by the Mass of Christian Burial. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the Krebsbach family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established to benefit the Alzheimer's Foundation.
A heartfelt thank you to the wonderful staff at The View at Pine Ridge Memory Care for their tender care, love and support.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 23, 2019