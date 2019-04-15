Services
Calling hours
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Oneida, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Vandehei
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores "Dottie" Vandehei

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dolores "Dottie" Vandehei Obituary
Dolores "Dottie" Vandehei

Oneida - Dolores "Dottie" Vandehei, 89, Oneida, passed away peacefully into the waiting arms of her husband on Friday April 12, 2019. She was born March 27, 1930 to the late Andrew and Martha (Zillmer) Sigl. On June 10, 1950 she was united in marriage to Jim Vandehei. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Oneida and a member of the Ladies Altar Rosary Society. She ushered, helped with funeral meals, and various other church activities. Dottie enjoyed bowling, golfing, Bridge Club, playing cards, camping, and traveling, but it was the time spent with her family that she looked forward to the most. She is survived by her children; Kathy Vandehei, Debi (Rick) Klika, Lisa (Mark) Perrigo, Brenda (Mike) Lamers, and daughter in law; Cyndi (Mark) Gossen. Dottie is further survived by her grandchildren; Alison (Bill) Leisgang, Sean Boyle, Tina Levantez, Chad (Kathy) Vandehei, Jennifer (fiancé John Evans) Klika, Steve Klika, Amanda Klika, Janel (Shawn) Allen, Eric Englebert, Robert Perrigo, Alicia Van De Hey, great grandchildren; James, Jerry, Delarosa, Hunter, Hailey, Coalton, Chase, Natalie, Clayton, Kylie, Addaley, Brantley, and special God Daughter, Lynn Knute. Dottie's four sister in laws also survive; Rosemary (Ted) Prosser, Alyce (Jack) Kellerman, Anita Perock, andFaye (Reuel) Robertson. She was preceded in death by her husband; Jim. Their son Ron, as well as her siblings; Glendon Sigl, Norbert (Beatrice) Sigl, Bernard (Gertrude) Sigl, Violet Sigl, Roland (Gladys) Sigl, Jean (George) Knute, as well as Dottie's in laws; Vernon (Violet) Vandehei, Richard (Jean) Vandehei, Jeanette (Charlie) Puyleart, Jerry Berken, Helen (Joseph) Lemmen, Bill (Carol) Vandehei, Michael Perock, and her good friend Bea Wellens. Friends may call after 9:00AM Wednesday April 17,2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Oneida, until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00AM. Entombment will take place at Allouez Catholic Mausoleum. Please go to www.ryanfh.com to send online condolences to the family. Please in lieu of flowers and plants, a memorial fund will be established. Special thanks to Renaissance and Unity Hospice for all of their care and concern shown to Dottie and her family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.