Lyndahl Funeral Home
1350 Lombardi Avenue
Green Bay, WI 54304
920-499-1223
Green Bay - On December 28, 2019, Dominik Kelly-Taylor Reed found peace after a four-year battle with cancer. He was born on April 2, 2013. Dominik was at home surrounded by friends and family. Funeral arrangements are set for January 3, 2019, at Lyndahl Funeral Home, 1350 Lombardi Ave, with visitation from 3:00 pm until 6:00 pm, followed by a short service. A get-together is open to everyone and will be at Burkel's One Block Over immediately after the service. In lieu of flowers, we would ask for any contributions to his memorial fund or any unopened toy that will be donated in Dominik's name to St. Vincent Hospital.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019
