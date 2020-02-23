|
|
Don A. Kittell
Glenmore -
Don Kittell Went to meet his pretty lady on February 22, 2020 at the age of 77. He was born in 1942 to the late Albert and Elfrieda Kittell. Don was baptized on January 10, 1943. On March 25, 1956 he was confirmed in the Christian faith at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Shirley by Pastor Gale Maas. His confirmation verse was Proverbs 4:23. "Keep thy heart with all diligence; for out of it are the issues of life." Don was united in marriage to Elaine Dobberpuhl on June 29, 1962.
Don's career included farming, truck driving and sales. He served the Town of Glenmore for 32 years, 12 years as Supervisor and 20 years as Chairman. His hobbies included riding his Harley, cruising in the Prowler, and fishing with his special "buddy" Cody.
Survivors include; two children, Dawn (John) Demeny, Don Jr. (Betty) Kittell; grandchildren, Tiffany Binish, Casry (Tory) Franda, grandson Cody Kittell; 4 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters, Bonnie Lemke, Lila (Greg) Roberts. Don was preceded in death by his wife Elaine, and brother-in-law David Lemke.
Don never retreated from a challenge. However, his fight against Kidney Cancer leading to dialysis proved to be insurmountable. Faith in God sustained him throughout his courageous battle. Family is grateful for all providers of his medical care he received during his lifetime. Special thanks for all the prayers and support received from friends and family.
Friends may call from 4:00PM - 7:00PM Thursday February 27, 2020 at Zion Lutheran Church, Morrison. Visitation will continue Friday at church after 9:00AM, until time of service at 11:00AM with Pastor Randy Ott officiating burial in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery. Please go to www.nickelfh.com to send online condolences to the family. Nickel Funeral Home, Morrison is assisting the family with arrangements.
In Lieu of flowers a memorial fund will be established.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 23 to Feb. 26, 2020