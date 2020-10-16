Don Kleczewski
De Pere - Donald Dusty Kleczewski, 67, passed peacefully in his sleep on October 13, 2020 following a year-long battle with leukemia. The son of Donald R. and Sylvia (Lepak) Kleczewski was born on June 18, 1953.
Don was a Premontre graduate, earned his Bachelor's Degree from UW-Madison and Master's Degree from UW-Oshkosh. He spent the early part of his career in public accounting and the past 35 years of his career as a Senior Data & Reporting Analyst in IT at Humana.
On November 10, 1973, Don married Beth LaMere in Green Bay. Together, they raised three boys and were incredibly proud of the men they have become.
Don and Beth enjoyed relaxing on their front porch, taking neighborhood walks together, caring for the house and lawn, cooking and going out for special occasions. Their favorite weekend trips were to Chicago with their friends Tim and Carmen.
Don was an avid reader, especially history, liked to golf and listen to music. We will all miss his ongoing pursuit of things being done "The Don Way."
Don is survived by his wife, Beth; father, Donald; children, Brett (Kelley), Nathan (Kayla), Michael (Corinne); grandchildren Kellan, Beckham, Milo, Alivia, Liam and Hutson. He is further survived by his sisters, Donna Schaut and Denise Kleczewski; Beth's family, as well as other extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Sylvia; infant sister, Debra; and other members of his extended family.
Due to COVID restrictions, private family services will be held at St. Mary Catholic Church, Ledgeview. Inurnment will follow at Allouez Catholic Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established to donate to causes near and dear to Don.
The family wishes to thank the medical staff at the Froedtert Center for Advanced Care for their exceptional care in Don's final days.
Ryan Funeral Home, De Pere is assisting the Kleczewski family. Please visit www.ryanfh.com
to extend online condolences.