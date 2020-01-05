Services
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
4:00 PM
1940 - 2020
Don Nowack Obituary
Don Nowack

Denmark - Donald Henry Nowack, age 79, of Denmark, passed away peacefully, Friday, January 3, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born September 6, 1940 in Menominee, MI, son of the late Ted and Margaret (Peterson) Nowack.

Don graduated from Menominee High School, Class of 1958. He began working as a machinist for Paper Converting Machine Company in 1972. After almost 40 years of employment, he retired from PCMC. Don married Mary (Corwin) Cumber, June 12, 1993 at Calvary Lutheran Church, Green Bay and the couple shared 26 years of marriage.

Don was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing and snowmobiling. The family also made several trips in their RV and became snowbirds, wintering in the south. He was a talented repairman and was always tinkering with something in his workshops. Don had a green thumb and he had fruitful, beautiful vegetable and flower gardens. Don loved to cheer on the Green Bay Packers, win or lose. He had a great love for his family and would do anything for them.

Donald is survived by his wife, Mary; his 4 children: Patti (Keith) Uecker, Brian (Dyann) Nowack, Shelley (Dan) Pomplun and Jason Nowack; 8 grandchildren: Tarah (Travis), Tolan, Samantha, Jessica, Tyler, Mackenzie, Zackery and Cody; 2 great-grandchildren, Parker and Holden; 6 step-children: Gwen (Roy) Rentmeester, George (Jody) Cumber, Ronda (Joe) Karbon, Dawn (Dan) Pecho, Lisa Cumber and Marnie (Jeff) Van Essen; 15 step-grandchildren; his brother, Raymond (Carol) Nowack and a sister-in-law, Diane Nowack.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Fred "Fritz" Nowack and a sister-in-law, Kris Nowack.

Visitation will be held at Calvary Lutheran Church (1301 Ridge Rd., Green Bay), Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 2 to 4 PM. A funeral service will follow at 4 PM. Burial will be in Nicolet Memorial Gardens. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 5 to Jan. 7, 2020
