Donald A. Dudley
Fond du Lac - Donald A. Dudley, 91, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020. Don shared the same birthday as one of his grandchild's and he passed on the same day as a great grandchild's birthday. He was born to the late Arleigh and Myrtle (Grumann) Dudley in Northern Wisconsin where his grandparents on both sides lived much of their lives and told stories to their grandchildren of their adventures in Alaska while panning for gold and running moonshine in the northern woods of Wisconsin.
On February 18th 1950, Don married his sweetheart Mary Herbeck and celebrated 70 years of marriage.
He had a life full of adventures; From panning for gold in Arizona with his brother Lee to traveling many times to Montana to visit his daughter Debra with his three other daughters as well as skydiving at the age of 70 with his daughter Diane. In some of his younger years he learned to scuba dive and also traveled to Alaska while serving in the Army during the war.
While working for the State Patrol in Fond du Lac he climbed communications towers many times to do repairs and went on to design a new communication center. He wrote trade articles during his working years and read everything he could get his hands on from Steven Hawkins to Stephen King, always striving to expand his knowledge.
To his family, friends and those he met, he enjoyed quoting poetry just as he always did along with his siblings. He instilled a strong sense of family to his children and was always there to offer sound advice and even a bit of mischievous suggestions to his grandchildren. He was known to be a very social person and enjoyed connecting with friends for lunch, stopping by his children's house for a quick visit as well as picking up his grandkids on a Saturday afternoon for lunch on his 1966 Harley Davidson Police Special. He spent many summers at "Dudley's Dugout" hosting many family and friends, imparting his wisdom to all. His life has been full.
Don is survived by his wife, Mary; six children, Daryl (Ann); Debra (Jim); Dixie (Mike) Everson; Danny (Jammer); Diane (Paul) and Dena (Mike) O'Loughlin; 16 grandchildren, Chris (Katie) Dudley, Mike (Dawn) Dudley, Joe (Brooke) Dudley, Andy (Sarah) Dudley, Holly Dudley, Emily (Morgan) Sapp, Jessica (Craig) Habeck, Miranda (Nate) Mecklenburg, Sarah Everson, Katie (Mike) Kessler, Cortney (Jarred) Birschbach, Jake Dugenske, Chelsey Goebel, Alex Goebel, Tanya O'Loughlin and Carmen (Tom) Greicar; 33 great-grandchildren as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Arleigh Dudley and his sister, Joanne DonLevy.
The family would like to thank the staff of Azura Memory Care in Oshkosh for their wonderful care during his last weeks.
Due to the current pandemic, services will be held at a later date. Cremation has taken place.
. In lieu of flowers please donate to Alzheimer's Foundation of America https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/
.