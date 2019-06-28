|
|
Donald A. "Roby" Peterson
De Pere - Donald A. "Roby" Peterson, age 83, of De Pere, WI was embraced by God on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at his home. He was born November 25, 1935, a son of the late Orin and Johanna (Van Kauwenberg) Peterson. Don was a graduate of Freedom High School and for many years he owned and operated his own business, Peterson Basement Construction. On November 29, 1956, he married the love of his life Mabel Rosenthal, who preceded him in death on April 6, 2017, and together they had three girls and 60 happy years together.
Don was an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing and hunting- a legacy from his father. He enjoyed gardening, growing tons of vegetables giving to his family and donating all the overflow to local food pantries. He also enjoyed playing cards with his family and many friends. He had many ventures; such as in Washington where he served in the WI National Guard, but more than anything Don loved spending time with his wife, daughters, sons-in-law, grandkids, and lifelong friends. God, work, and family was what mattered to him.
Don is survived by his three daughters: Deb (Randy) Roes, Laurie (Brian) Thibodeau and their children: Paiton and Kersten; and Denise (Steve) Adamski and their children: Adyson and Cade; his siblings: Louis (Ann) Peterson, Mary Van Gheem, Gordon (Mary Ann) Peterson, Orin (Jean) Peterson, Nancy (Jim) Jansen, Judy (Ed) Gonnering, Betty (Francis) Gonnering, Joanne (Gail) Helke. He is further survived by his sister-in-law Evelyn Gottfried and brother-in-law Hugene Van Kauwenberg, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Don was preceded in death by his wife Mabel; parents; brother-in-law Jack Van Gheem; and sisters-in-law Arlene Van Kauwenberg and Florence Kilsdonk.
Family and friends may visit on Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 8:00 AM to Noon at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Oneida. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at Noon with Fr. Pete Renard, O. Praem. officiating. Burial with Military Rites will be in the church cemetery. Please visit www.ryanfh.com to send condolences to the family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 28, 2019