Donald A. Wikgren
Green Bay - Donald A. Wikgren, 89, Green Bay, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Woodside Lutheran Home. He is remembered by all for his bright, cheerful personality and joyful smile. He was born January 6, 1931, to the late Allen and Dora Wikgren. On February 12, 1955, he married Ellen (Duescher) at St. Paul Lutheran Church. He worked many years at Morning Glory in De Pere where he made one of his favorite foods, ice cream. He grew up on a farm for part of his youth and loved to tell stories about horses and his adventures on the farm. He enjoyed reading and was a gifted poet and writer. He also enjoyed fishing, and played a wide variety of sports, including darts, hockey, tennis, and golf. He was preceded in death by his wife Ellen Wikgren and his special friend Debbie Vincent. He is survived by three sons, Paul (Jessica), Scott (Jill), and Ken; his brother, Burton (Marilyn); four grandchildren, Brent (Angela), Brynn (Kristen), Brooke (Christopher), and Brianna; six great grandchildren, Lily, Xander, Quinn, Lennon, Ingrid, and Emerson; and friend Kathleen Pinney.
Private graveside services were held at Woodlawn Cemetery.
