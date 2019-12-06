Services
Rhodes-Charapata Lena - Lena
438 W. Main Street
Lena, WI 54139
920-829-6100

More Obituaries for Donald Baeten
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Baeten

Donald Baeten Obituary
Donald Baeten

Lena - Donald Albert Baeten, 84, of Lena, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 at Rennes Health and Rehab Center-East, Peshtigo. He was born June 2, 1935 in Green Bay to the late Hugo and Loretta (Van Dyck) Baeten. Donald graduated from East De Pere High School with the Class of 1954. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force for four years. On Aug 10, 1957, Donald was united in marriage to Lynne Catherine Janquart at Annunciation Catholic Church in Green Bay. She preceded him in death on March 29, 2018. Donald was employed by Wisconsin Public Service and worked as a lineman for 33 years until his retirement. He lived in Pensaukee for 20 years and later in Lena for more than 20 years. Donald was a member of and a trainer at Packerland Kennel Club for many years. He was a proud Packer season ticket holder and actually attended the Ice Bowl. He was a member of the Lena Knights of Columbus for many years. Donald also enjoyed hunting with his dogs, fishing and of course the Packers.

Donald is survived by three sons and their spouses, David (Angela) Baeten, Abrams, Daniel (Lisa) Baeten, Alaska, Dean (Brook) Baeten, Lena; 12 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; a sister, Bonita "Bonnie" (Walter) Mason as well as other relatives and friends.

Donald was preceded in death by his wife, Lynne, his parents and a sister, Ellen Ann Scanlan and an infant son Jeffery Baeten.

Friends may call at St Anne Catholic Church, 221 East Main Street, Lena Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 from 9 AM until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM with Father Felix Abano officiating. Burial will be at St Charles Catholic Cemetery in Lena. Please visit RhodesCharapata.com to express online condolences.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019
