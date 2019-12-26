|
|
Donald Barker
Peshtigo - Donald Joseph Barker, 73, of Peshtigo, passed away December 21, 2019. He was born May 1, 1946 in New London to the late Floyd and Cordell (Ebert) Barker. He graduated from Hortonville High School in 1964.
On April 28, 1984, he married Sandra Schonfeld at St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church in Green Bay.
Don was proud to serve in the military for 16 years. He enlisted as a Marine and then transitioned to the Army for his two tours in Vietnam, where he was part of the 281st Assault Helicopter Company. For his last 6 years of service, he served in the Military Police. After becoming a civilian, Don was employed as a deputy sheriff and retired from the Brown County Sheriff's Department in 1993.
After moving to Peshtigo in 1996, he was a member of St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church. While able to do so, he was an avid outdoorsman and hunter, and enjoyed many years at deer camp.
Don is survived by his wife, Sandra; son, Jeremiah; daughter, Jessica, both of Green Bay; his siblings, Pat Klister, Chuck (Dori) Barker, Joe (Marie) Barker; brother-in-law Dave Hopp; many nieces and nephews; and extended family.
Don was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Kathy Hopp; and nephew, Bryan Barker.
Family will receive relatives and friends Monday, Dec. 30th at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church in Grover (N1926 Church Rd.) from 10:00 am until time of a Memorial service at 11:00 am with Pastor Dan Sargent officiating.
Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery in Grover.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Dec. 26, 2019