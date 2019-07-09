|
Donald Baumann
Maplewood - Donald Henry Baumann, 88, of Maplewood, passed away on July 7, 2019 in King, Wisconsin. He was born June 28, 1931 in Maplewood to Henry and Ethel (Sperber) Baumann. On Nov. 21, 1981 he married Jane Marie Keller in Milwaukee.
Don served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He worked as a journeyman pipefitter for many years. Don was a member of the Forestville-Maplewood American Legion for over 50 years.
Survivors include his wife Jane, 2 sisters, Jeanette Spiegle and Priscilla (Kenny) Fontaine; nieces and nephews; Don's children: Debbie VanVolkenburg and David (Vanessa) Baumann: 4 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; Jane's children: Sherry (Jean) Seekins, Tami Wilson, Steven Seekins, and Robert (Kim) Keller; 14 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren;
A memorial service with military honors will be conducted at 11:00 am on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Forestville. Burial will be in the Forestville Town Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Saturday from 9:30 am until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established. Forbes Funeral Home & Cremations is in charge of arrangements.
Special thanks to Jean Scharping, Brigette Fox, Bev Sperber, the Babler family, Joe and Ruth Kerscher for all the wonderful help and support.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 9 to July 10, 2019