Green Bay - Donald "Montana" LeRoy Brenton, age 78, passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born on April 13, 1941 in Montana, the son of the late Zosel and Ella (Schmuck) Brenton. He was united in marriage to Rose Pleau in 1979 in Green Bay.
Don enjoyed golfing, and he was an avid pool player. He enjoyed watching sports, especially the Brewers and Packers. Don enjoyed going out for breakfast no matter where they were, and he always found someone to talk to. Don was a soft spoken man who loved being with his family.
Don is survived by his wife, Rose, four children: Brenda (Dan) Oltarzewski, Mike (Mara) Vincent, Joe (Andrea) Vincent, and Kevin Vincent; 13 grandchildren: Brandan, Brittany, Melanie, Kiryn, Zoey, Mia, Ashley, Chase, Lexi, Logan, Chloe, Lauren, and Nolan; one sister, Dorothy Brenton; further survived by numerous brothers and sisters-in-law.
Memorial Service will be at 3:00 pm on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Newcomer Chapel-Green Bay, 340 S. Monroe Ave. Friends and family may visit at the funeral home from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm.
The family would like to thank DaVita Dialysis, and Dr. Neu for all their wonderful care that was given to Don. Don and Rose greatly appreciated the extra support from family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019