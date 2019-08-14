Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
920-432-4841
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
3:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Brenton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald "Montana" Brenton


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Donald "Montana" Brenton Obituary
Green Bay - Donald "Montana" LeRoy Brenton, age 78, passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born on April 13, 1941 in Montana, the son of the late Zosel and Ella (Schmuck) Brenton. He was united in marriage to Rose Pleau in 1979 in Green Bay.

Don enjoyed golfing, and he was an avid pool player. He enjoyed watching sports, especially the Brewers and Packers. Don enjoyed going out for breakfast no matter where they were, and he always found someone to talk to. Don was a soft spoken man who loved being with his family.

Don is survived by his wife, Rose, four children: Brenda (Dan) Oltarzewski, Mike (Mara) Vincent, Joe (Andrea) Vincent, and Kevin Vincent; 13 grandchildren: Brandan, Brittany, Melanie, Kiryn, Zoey, Mia, Ashley, Chase, Lexi, Logan, Chloe, Lauren, and Nolan; one sister, Dorothy Brenton; further survived by numerous brothers and sisters-in-law.

Memorial Service will be at 3:00 pm on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Newcomer Chapel-Green Bay, 340 S. Monroe Ave. Friends and family may visit at the funeral home from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm.

The family would like to thank DaVita Dialysis, and Dr. Neu for all their wonderful care that was given to Don. Don and Rose greatly appreciated the extra support from family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Newcomer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home
Download Now