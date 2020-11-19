1/1
Donald C. Gritt
1924 - 2020
Donald C. Gritt

Green Bay - Donald C. Gritt, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital, 9 days before his 96th birthday. He was born in Indianapolis, IN on November 27, 1924, to the late Charles W. and Mamie (Hall) Gritt.

Donald moved to Suamico with his parents and sister when he was 12 years old. They later moved to a farm between Anston and Mill Center, when he was 19 years old. Donald graduated from Pulaski High School. He was quite an artist. Donald helped his parents farm and later bought the farm after his dad died.

He married the love of his life, Dolores Schmidt on August 20, 1949 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Green Bay. Together they had six girls; sadly, the last one died at birth.

Donald is survived by his daughters, Nancy (Steve) Hatton, Laurie Gritt, and Betty (Matt) Malcheski. He is also survived by his sister, Beverly Sullivan; two sons-in-law, Ken Williamson and Gary Hatton; and many nieces and nephews. He is further survived by 20 grandchildren and 36 great-grandchildren with one great-grandchild on the way. Donald loved to see all of them especially at family gatherings.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Dolores; three daughters, Cathy Wiliamson, Mary Hatton and Mary Anne Gritt; and many nieces and nephews.

I want to thank everyone who took the time to talk to Donald even if he couldn't hear you well.

Visitation will be at St. Joseph Catholic Church, corner of Ninth St. and 12th Ave., from 4 to 6 p.m. (TODAY) Friday, November 20, followed with the Rosary to be said at 6 p.m. and a Parish Wake Service at 7 p.m. Friends may also call at the church on Saturday, November 21, from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass of Resurrection at 11 a.m. with Rev. Antonio de Los Santos and Rev. Brendan Wroblewski concelebrating. Masks are required to be worn by all in attendance for visitation and Mass. Burial will be in St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery in Howard.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com, or cards may be sent to Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., Green Bay, WI 54303 to the attention of Donald Gritt's family and they will be forwarded on.




Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
NOV
20
Rosary
06:00 PM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
NOV
20
Wake
07:00 PM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
NOV
21
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church,
NOV
21
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
