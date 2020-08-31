1/1
Donald C. Hanek
Donald C. Hanek

Howard - Donald C. Hanek, 88, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital. Don was born March 25, 1932 to Genevieve (Sagle) and Claude Hanek. He married Martha Piantek on June 11, 1960.

Don worked most of his life in automotive parts and labor. He enjoyed spending his summers at Popp's Resort. He also enjoyed NASCAR, football, and boating.

He is survived by his wife, three sons and one daughter, Steven (Jodi), Jay, Todd and Dawn Blom; grandchildren and great grandchildren; one sister Joan (John) Van Egeren; one sister-in-law Mary Jane (Jim) Lindsley.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters Teasa Taylor and Mary Gerarden, his mother-in-law Irene Piantek and sisters and brothers-in-law.

A visitation will be held from 1-2:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Nicolet Memorial Gardens, 2770 Bay Settlement Rd, Green Bay, WI 54311. An immediate-family service will follow at 2:00 p.m. Because of the COVID situation, please wear masks and practice social distancing. Online condolences are welcome at www.PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 31 to Sep. 2, 2020.
