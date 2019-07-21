Services
Cotter Funeral Home and Crematory
860 North Webster Avenue
De Pere, WI 54115
920-336-8702
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cotter Funeral Home and Crematory
860 North Webster Avenue
De Pere, WI 54115
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
8:00 PM
Cotter Funeral Home and Crematory
860 North Webster Avenue
De Pere, WI 54115
Donald C. Kloida


1947 - 2019
Donald C. Kloida Obituary
Donald C. Kloida

Wrightstown - Donald C. Kloida, 71, Wrightstown, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019.

He was born August 14, 1947 in Marinette, son to the late Donald and Charlesetta (Jessel) Kloida. Donald graduated from Marinette Catholic Central High School. He married the late Linda M. Durocher on July 5, 1969 at Sacred Heart Church in Marinette.

Donald played baseball, football, and went to state for basketball in High School that fueled his enjoyment of watching sports except professional basketball. He played Pumpkin ball, and coached little league baseball for several years. Donald retired from Tape Inc.

He is survived by his two children, Bryan Kloida, Green Bay; and Melissa (Ross) Verbeten, Greenleaf; his brother, Ken (Patty) Kloida and many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may call Wednesday, July 24, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Cotter Funeral Home, 860 N. Webster Ave. in De Pere. A prayer service will be held at 8:00 p.m. with the Rev. John H. Harper officiating. Burial will take place in Greenwood Cemetery. Cotter Funeral Home and Cremation Care is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.cotterfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations would be preferred.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 21 to July 23, 2019
