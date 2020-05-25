|
|
Donald DeGuelle
Luxemburg - Donald "Donnie" DeGuelle, 75, of Luxemburg, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020. He was born on June 17, 1944 to the late Henry "Joe" and Berniece (Johnson) DeGuelle. Donald was a truck driver for most of his life, owning his own trucking company. He raced stock cars, worked on old cars, enjoyed going to auctions, spending time with family, grandkids, great- grandkids, and pets.
Donald is survived by his life-long companion and caregiver of 41 years, Bonnie Zettle; son-in-law, John Maisonneuve; grandchildren, Lisa (Scott) Kick and Daniel (Meggie) Maisonneuve; great-grandchildren, Greta Kick, Genevieve Kick, Cole Maisonneuve and Caden Maisonneuve; brothers and sisters, Chuck DeGuelle, Roger (Dorothy) DeGuelle, Maynard (Theresa) DeGuelle, Patsy (Dave) Walsh, and Ann (Dave) Curtis; he is also survived by many nieces and nephews and his special canine buddies, Butchie, Copper, Fritz and Spot. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Michelle (DeGuelle) Maisonneuve, and his parents, Henry and Berniece DeGuelle.
There will be a visitation for the public at Wiesner & Massart - Casco on Friday, May 29, 2020 from 10:00 am until noon. Funeral service will take place at noon with Fr. Edward Looney officiating. Entombment will follow at the Shrine of the Good Shepherd in Green Bay. We will be following social distancing guidelines allowing only a limited number of people in the funeral home at a time and asking you to keep a 6-foot distance from others. Online condolence messages may be shared at www.wiesnermassart.com.
Special thanks to Bellin Oncology, Dr. Bongiorno, Unity Hospice, and Bonnie for all the special care given to Donnie.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 25 to May 27, 2020