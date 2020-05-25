Services
Wiesner & Massart
107 Wiesner Ave
Casco, WI 54205
920-837-7414
Visitation
Friday, May 29, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Wiesner & Massart
107 Wiesner Ave
Casco, WI 54205
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 29, 2020
12:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald DeGuelle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald DeGuelle


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald DeGuelle

Luxemburg - Donald "Donnie" DeGuelle, 75, of Luxemburg, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020. He was born on June 17, 1944 to the late Henry "Joe" and Berniece (Johnson) DeGuelle. Donald was a truck driver for most of his life, owning his own trucking company. He raced stock cars, worked on old cars, enjoyed going to auctions, spending time with family, grandkids, great- grandkids, and pets.

Donald is survived by his life-long companion and caregiver of 41 years, Bonnie Zettle; son-in-law, John Maisonneuve; grandchildren, Lisa (Scott) Kick and Daniel (Meggie) Maisonneuve; great-grandchildren, Greta Kick, Genevieve Kick, Cole Maisonneuve and Caden Maisonneuve; brothers and sisters, Chuck DeGuelle, Roger (Dorothy) DeGuelle, Maynard (Theresa) DeGuelle, Patsy (Dave) Walsh, and Ann (Dave) Curtis; he is also survived by many nieces and nephews and his special canine buddies, Butchie, Copper, Fritz and Spot. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Michelle (DeGuelle) Maisonneuve, and his parents, Henry and Berniece DeGuelle.

There will be a visitation for the public at Wiesner & Massart - Casco on Friday, May 29, 2020 from 10:00 am until noon. Funeral service will take place at noon with Fr. Edward Looney officiating. Entombment will follow at the Shrine of the Good Shepherd in Green Bay. We will be following social distancing guidelines allowing only a limited number of people in the funeral home at a time and asking you to keep a 6-foot distance from others. Online condolence messages may be shared at www.wiesnermassart.com.

Special thanks to Bellin Oncology, Dr. Bongiorno, Unity Hospice, and Bonnie for all the special care given to Donnie.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 25 to May 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -