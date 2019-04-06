|
|
Donald E. "Don" Vandermuss
Green Bay - Donald E. "Don" Vandermuss, 92, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019. He was born on August 8, 1926, in Green Bay to Isadore Joseph and Cecelia Ann (Balza) Vandermuss.
Don graduated from Central Catholic, Class of 1944. Following high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served from 1944 to 1946 with the 96th Division and 86th Division in the Pacific Theater in the Philippines. In 1946 Don served in the 887 Field Artillery Reserves in Green Bay and was in charge of a survey team stationed in Europe during the Korean War. He was able to participate in the Honor Flight a couple years back.
Don worked for 44 years at James River as a supervisor in the traffic department. On September 4, 1948, he married Audrey Martell. They loved to golf and dance. He was an officer of the Whirlaways Square Dancing Club. Don was a Boy Scout Leader at Annunciation Parish and also sang for 25 years in the Annunciation and St. John's choirs. He loved technology and enjoyed model trains - making some elaborate setups. Don also loved adventures, traveling by RV. He was such a gentleman; never raised his voice or cursed.
Don is survived by his children and their spouses: Mike Vandermuss, Green Bay; Barbara and Bob Brown, Washington, MO; Pat and Rich Wagner, Marinette; Beth and Mark Bellardini, Norwood, NY; Julie and Peter Tinsley, Green Bay; 13 grandchildren, Paula, Heidi, Shelley, Tony, Sarah, Kimberly, Eric, Jared, Greta, Dayna, Drew, Elijah, Isadore; 11 great grandchildren, Audrey, Will, Kendra, Kaylee, Kendall, Cecelia, Micah, Valerie, Anara, Elliot, Stuart; his sister, Sue (Ken) Harris; brother-in-law, Dick Boucher; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Audrey; his parents; daughter-in-law, Mary Vandermuss; and sister, Ruth Boucher.
Visitation will be held at Annunciation Catholic Church, 401 Gray St., from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Monday, April 8, followed by the Mass of Resurrection at 11 a.m. with Rev. David Schmidt officiating. Entombment will be in Fort Howard Memorial Park. Blaney funeral home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Paul's Pantry or the Chapel in Champion (Our Lady of Good Hope).
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019