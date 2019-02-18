Services
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
Wake
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
Service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Jude Catholic Church,
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Jude Catholic Church
Green Bay - Donald Engebos, 91, died Saturday, February 16, 2019. Visitation will be at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. A Parish Wake Service will be held at 7 p.m. Friday. Visitation will continue at St. Jude Catholic Church, 1420 Division St., from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday. The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Feb. 18, 2019
