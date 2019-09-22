|
Donald "Don" Engels
Green Bay - Donald "Don" Engels, 90, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. He was born in Green Bay on August 3, 1929. Don married Josephine Heuvelmans on February 11, 1961 at Annunciation Catholic Church. She preceded him in death on March 7, 2016.
He was a West High School graduate with the class of 1948. Don retired in 1991 after more than 32 years of service at Green Bay Packaging Mill Division as an instrument engineer. He and Jo loved boating, waterskiing, reading, gardening, and especially Caribbean cruises. Don also enjoyed bowling, softball, and spending time with his family and friends. In 1999, he retired to Zephyrhills, FL until he returned to Green Bay in 2018 to be closer to his family.
Don is survived by three children and their spouses, Steven and Nancy Engels, Susan and Chris Jensen, Bobbie Jo and Bob Hicks; four grandsons, Nathan, Nicholas, Ryan, and Hunter; and two half-brothers, Peter and Clifford, Jr. He was preceded in death by his parents, Aunt Ceil, and three half-brothers, Ervin, Patrick, and John.
A private family service will be held. Burial will be in the Allouez Catholic Cemetery. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
The family would like to thank the staff at Bishop's Court for the care they gave Don.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 22, 2019