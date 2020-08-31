Donald F. Cochart
Sheboygan - Donald Francis Cochart, 88, of Sheboygan WI died on August 29, 2020 at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice in Sheboygan Falls, WI.
Don was born on September 21, 1931 in the Town of Lincoln. He is survived by his loving wife Dorothy (Delebreau) Cochart, and their four children: Lee Ann (Roger) Ross, Lynn Malfroid, Lori (Bob) Parker and Chad (Karen) Cochart. He is further survived by seven grandchildren; Douglas (Becky) Ross, Valarie (Bill) Hess, Robert (Amanda) Ross, Deanna (Eric) Waniger, Kaitlyn (Travis) Inda, Alex Knishka and Sara DeGroot and ten great-grandchildren: Erek, Kenny and Lora Ross, Eric, Trista and Logan Hess, Jack and Laine Ross, Averie and Graysen Inda, Lennea Knishka as well as special friend of the family Katie Geurts. Don was preceded in death by his parents, Alice and John Cochart and son-in-law Rod Malfroid.
After high school, Don pursued his education in the field of electronics attending DeVry in Chicago, IL. After graduation he had a very successful career in the television industry beginning at a station in Duluth, MN. Seizing an opportunity to return to Wisconsin he was hired to help launch a new television station in Wausau, WI - WSAU, Channel 7, which later became WSAW. He enjoyed the engineering challenges of efficiently running the television station and studio electronics to the point that upon his retirement he had transitioned from unpacking and setting up the initial studio, to retiring as president and general manager of WSAW-TV 7.
While his job kept him challenged at work, it was his parents, children and friends along with his love of travel and the outdoors that truly energized him. He made numerous trips with family and friends to various locations around the U.S. and Canada by car, RV, houseboat and even canoe. He instilled his love of outdoors in his family through regular camping and fishing trips.
After retirement, his love of the outdoors turned towards his pond. Don took a piece of property originally owned by his grandfather, Gideon Cochart, from the remnants of a county gravel pit, to a flourishing wetland that supports numerous types of wildlife. Today it is known by his family as "Camp Cochart." They spend many weekends and holidays there camping, fishing, playing and just spending time with each other…in between a number of projects Don had planned to advance the character and nature of the area.
Visitation will take place from 9:00-10:45 am on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Lincoln. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 am with Fr. Dennis Drury and Fr. Edward Looney concelebrating. Burial will be in the church cemetery after the service. Due to COVID-19, social distancing will be practiced, and masks are required. Online condolence messages may be shared at www.wiesnermassart.com
.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the National Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help - New Franken.