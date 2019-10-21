Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Resources
Donald F. Drewiske


1956 - 2019
Donald F. Drewiske Obituary
Donald F. Drewiske

De Pere - Donald Francis Drewiske, age 63 from De Pere, Wisconsin, passed away

unexpectedly on Oct. 16, 2019. He was born on July 7, 1956 in Green Bay

to Marjorie (Klipstine) Drewiske and Norbert Drewiske. He graduated from West De Pere High School, Northeast Wisconsin Technical Institute, St. Norbert College, and Western Michigan University. He married Lynn Liddle on August 20, 1983 in Milwaukee. Don was a teacher for 34 years beginning his career at Abbott Pennings High School, then working for the Oneida Tribe, and lastly the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, primarily teaching courses in Biology and Math. Don loved to read, play with his dogs, try new recipes, go running, build furniture, garden, and complete crossword puzzles. He had recently begun

to pursue his interest in painting and completed a large collection of beautiful landscapes. Don enjoyed outdoor activities in every season, and was a great nature lover. He looked forward to family gatherings and was a

proud husband and father.

Don is survived by his father Norbert Drewiske, wife Lynn Liddle-Drewiske,

children Kimberly Drewiske (husband Nathan Brunette) and Caryn Drewiske, and his beloved springer spaniels, Ryleigh and Aodhan. He is

further survived by his siblings Steve (Linda) Drewiske and MaryJo (Michael) Vander Bloomen, mother-in-law Linda Liddle, brothers- and sister-in-law Brian Liddle, Janice (Donald) Damrow, Craig (Alexis) Liddle, nieces and nephews and their families, David, Bryan, Steven, Kelsey, Jennifer, Michelle, Nicholas, Jacklyn, Nichole, Jennifer, Dale, and Kyle, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother Marjorie Drewiske and father-in-law Richard Liddle.

Friends may call from 2:00 - 4:00 pm on Saturday, October 26, 2019

at Ryan Funeral Home, 305 N. Tenth Street, De Pere. A memorial

service will be held at 3:30, Deacon Mike Vander Bloomen presiding.

Special thanks to the many generous family members and friends who are

assisting Don's family. Memorial donations made in Don's honor may be sent to Happily Ever After (heanokill.org) or to the UW-Green Bay Foundation, UW-Green Bay, Cofrin Library Suite 805, 2420 Nicolet Drive, Green Bay, WI 54311-7001. Make checks payable to: UW-Green Bay Foundation Include a note for the specific fund: Human Biology Program Fund.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019
