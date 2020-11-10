Donald F. Williquette
Green Bay - Donald F. Williquette, passed peacefully from this life into the next with his loving family by his side on Saturday, November 7, 2020. God took him by the hand and reunited him with his loving wife, Jane and beloved family and friends who went before him. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Don was born on January 22, 1931, to Pearl (Lausten) Kofler and Patrick Williquette in Green Bay. He graduated from Green Bay East High School in 1949. On January 2, 1954, Don married his high school sweetheart, Jane Carter and they enjoyed 64 years of marriage before her passing in 2018.
Don served in the U.S. Army in the Korean War after graduating from high school. He was very proud to be a military veteran. Don worked at Lindquist Machines, then spent most of his working years as a Master Welder at Northwest Engineering before retiring from Tec Systems in De Pere.
He loved his pets, especially his special dogs, Phoebe, Megan and "Pete". Don enjoyed cooking and watching all sports, especially football and hockey - complaining the whole time! He enjoyed spending as much time as possible at "The Hideout" with his family and friends around the campfire and ice fishing with his best friend, Ron.
Don will be sadly missed by many people, but especially his loving family. He is survived by four daughters: Dianne (John) Andrews, Oak Park, IL; Patrice (Charles) Brown, De Pere; Susan Williquette, Green Bay; and Lynn (Mark) Des Jardin, Green Bay; grandchildren: Eric (Danyelle) Andrews, Lemont, IL; Leah Andrews, Chicago, IL; Andrew Des Jardin, Green Bay; Blair (Cassady Danelski) Des Jardin, Green Bay; great-grandchildren, Chloe and Ronan Andrews; his brother, Jerry (Lu) Williquette, Pound; sister-in-law, Shirley (Ted) Wiese, Houston, TX; cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Jane Williquette; his parents; twin great-granddaughters, Rylie and Avary Andrews; nephew, Dennis Pennoyer; his special dog, Phoebe; and best friend, Ron.
A private family service was held. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Entombment will be in the Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com
, or cards may be sent to Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., Green Bay, WI 54303 to the attention of Donald Williquette's family and they will be forwarded on.
In Don's memory, donations may be made to Bay Area Humane Society.
A special thank you from Don's family is extended to the staff at Unity Hospice and the Ashwaubenon EMT's for their compassionate care of Don and his family.