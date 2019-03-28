|
Donald Ferron
Kewaunee - Donald J. Ferron, age 83 of Kewaunee died on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Theda Care Hospital in Neenah. He was born in Algoma on November 10, 1935 to the late Manuel and Hattie (DeGuelle) Ferron.
He graduated from Algoma High School in 1953. Don served in the U. S. Army in Panama for two years from 1953 to 1955. He then worked most of his life at Hamachek Machine Co. In Kewaunee.
He married Bonnie Dahlke February 14, 1986.
Survivors include his wife: Bonnie; four children: Mark (Torrie) Ferron, Baltimore, MD; Vicki (Kyle) Sjoholm, Green Bay; Donny (Tracy) Ferron, Kewaunee; Travis Dahlke, Luxemburg; a sister: Jane Ferron, Green Bay; eight grandchildren: Amanda (Joel) Sallas; Mark Jr.; Kelli (Eric) Laes; Michelle (Nick) Morgan; Michael Huotari; Michael Ferron (fiancé, Alyssa); Samantha (special friend, Nick); Sabrina;two great grandchildren: James and Madison Morgan; special canine friends: Bailey and Maggie. He was preceded in death by a son: Mike Ferron; two brothers: James and Allen.
Friends may call after 9:00 a.m. Saturday, March 30th at Grace Lutheran Church, N5789 Hwy 42, Kewaunee until the time of services. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m with Rev. Gary Stangeland officiating followed by military rites.
Go to www.buchananfh.com to send condolences or sign the online guest book.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 28, 2019