Donald "Don" Fliss
De Pere - Donald J. Fliss, age 80, passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 surrounded by family. He was born on February 20, 1939 to the late Joseph and Joanna (Truss) Fliss. He was employed for 30 years in the paper industry and then for five years was self-employed as a handyman. Don married Sunny Bunker on September 10, 1960 in Milwaukee, WI. Together they enjoyed traveling with their lifelong club friends having gone on cruises and to California together, as well as many get-togethers with their "therapy group" friends. Don also collected trains, fished with buddies, and enjoyed spending time at his cottage up north. He was the king of puns and a great storyteller. He enjoyed time spent with family, especially with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Don is survived by his loving wife, Sunny; children: David (Simone) Fliss, Jodi (Joseph) Bergner, and Elizabeth (Ronald) Piojda; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brother, Jerry (Sharon) Fliss; sister-in-law, Mary Pucci; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson-in-law, Lance Beyer; and brother-in-law, Daniel Bunker.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 2 p.m. until the time of service at 4 p.m. at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 305 N. 10th Street, De Pere. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ryanfh.com.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund will be established in Don's name.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff of Unity Hospice and Bellin Hospital. Sunny also would like to give thanks to her family and friends for their love and support during this time.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 5, 2019