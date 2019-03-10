|
|
Donald (Don) Ford
De Pere - Donald Richard (Don/Tex) Ford passed away Friday, March 08, 2019 at his home with family by his side. The son of the late John Guy Ford and Una Pearl (Evans) was born January 1, 1940 in New Mexico. He attended Canyon High School in Canyon Texas and college in Denton, Texas for 1.5 years. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force for 4 years and was later a member of the American Legion. On October 27, 1973, Don married Catherine M. Strasler in Green Bay, and together they shared more than 45 years of marriage. Don had various jobs in the welding field, and was a certified welder for Trinity Industries in Dallas, Texas and several pipeline companies. He was in field service and research and development for Tec Systems for several years in addition to working at ASI.
Don enjoyed golfing, and was a member at Hilly Haven for many years. He also enjoyed bowling, reading, watching football, and spending time with family, friends and pets, especially Felicia's dog Sunsheen.
Survivors include his wife, Catherine; children: Tracy Don (Shirley) Ford of Boyd Texas, Felicia Ford of De Pere, and Angina (Scott) Thole of Waterford, WI; grandchildren: Tracy Don Ford Jr., Cody Ford, Michelle Ford Rubenzer, Chance Wied, Cade Wied, Eloise Thole and Adelyn Thole; sisters: Joanne Hill of Scottsdale, Arizona and Rhea June Crouse of Katy, Texas. He is further survived by brothers-in-law: Willis Hawkins, Harold (Jennie) Strasler, Norman (Dar) Strasler; sisters-in-law: Bernadette Strahl, Elnora Martin, Jean (Ken) Winters, Mildred (Gary) Hahn, Sally (Jim) Lautner and Rue (Joe Bob) Bralley, as well as many good friends, some of whom are: Bobby Burleson of Chicago, Jeff and Tina, Lynda, Bruce, Rod and Matt.
In addition to his parents, Guy and Una, Don was preceded in death by his brothers: Duane Murray Ford, Alvis Doyle Ford and John Guy Ford Jr.; sisters: Johnnie Hawkins, Tommie Williams, Bobbie Kitchens and Patti Long, as well as 4 brothers-in-law: Raymond, Gary, George and Lloyd; and friends: Duane, Randy and Bob, as well as his beloved dog Furby.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, March 13, from 9:00am until the time of service at 11:00am at Cotter Funeral Home, 860 N Webster Ave, De Pere.
Our family would like to thank Unity Hospice and all the caregivers from the Bellin Cancer Team, especially Dr. Pan and Dr. DeVilla, as well as Dr. Massey and the caregivers of Froedtert Hospital.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 10, 2019