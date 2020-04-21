|
|
Donald Francis Thomson
Lena - Donald Francis Thomson, 80, Lena, passed away peacefully Monday April 20, 2020 at his home. He was born Apr 4, 1940 in Lena to Earl and Alice (LeFevre) Thomson. On Nov 6, 1965, Don was united in marriage to Lois M. Svejda at St Charles Catholic Church in Lena. Don was employed by Thermogas since 1963. He retired as manager in 2008. Don was active in his community. He served on the Lena Fire Dept. for 25 years, the Lena Civic Club, the Village of Lena Board, as well as a being a lifelong member of St Charles, now St. Anne Parish, where he served as an usher in the past.
Don is survived by his wife, Lois; three children, Tim (Jodene) Thomson, Scott Thomson and Randy Thomson; two granddaughters, Casey (Trent) Meyer, Mikaela Thomson; his siblings, Richard Thomson, Eileen Shallow, Joyce (Phil) Gordon, Mary Lynn Shallow, David (Mary Kay) Thomson; as well as many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers-in-law, Roger and Dewey, a sister-in-law, Marcia.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, private services will be held. Burial will be at St. Charles Cemetery in Lena.
Rhodes-Charapata Funeral Home-Lena is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rhodescharapata.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 21 to Apr. 29, 2020