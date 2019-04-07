|
Donald G. "Jerry" Huntley
Green Bay - Donald G. "Jerry" Huntley, 90, went peacefully to be with the Lord on March 27, 2019 after very full and successful life. Born on January 16, 1929 in Ogdensburg, New York, he was the son of Robert and Amber Huntley.
After high school at Ogdensburg Free Academy, Don joined the Navy in 1946 where he served as an electronics specialist at the Corpus Christi Naval Air Station until 1948. Don then returned back to his hometown and worked as a waiter at Ace and Ann's Supper Club where he met Lillian Stegelmann. In 1951, he returned with Lillian to her hometown Racine, Wisconsin. He and Lillian were married two years later in 1953. After a brief time working for Household Finance, Don accepted a position with the Wisconsin Job Service (as it is known today) at the Racine office in 1954. This was the launch of what was to become a lifelong career with Job Service. As a result of multiple promotions, Don moved to the Job Service offices in Milwaukee, Marinette, Manitowoc and eventually Green Bay, assuming the position of District Director. He was later promoted to Northeast Regional Director, serving that position in Madison during his final three years of work.
The home they purchased in Green Bay was the former parsonage of Calvary Lutheran Church that had been rebuilt after a fire. From various contacts with the church pastor's family members, Don, Lillian and their three children, Paul, William and Robert, eventually joined the church as members. Don was very active in the church council, call committee, as well as singing in the choir with Lillian during their 25 years as church members. He was also a member of the church's barbershop quartet. Don's love of music and singing wasn't limited to the time he spent at church. Rarely would he pass by the opportunity to sing in public, including Packer games, where on several occasions, he received praise for his talents from the row in front of him during the singing of the national anthem.
Don was active in community and professional groups as well. He was a member of the Green Bay Rotary Club during the 1970's and also served as president of the Northeast Wisconsin Personnel Association from 1977-78.
After 35 years with Job Service, Don retired in 1989. He worked for a short time as an outplacement consultant for a local paper company that was downsizing at the time. Shortly after that, he and his wife, Lillian built their retirement home in Land O' Lakes, Wisconsin, where they spent the next 20 years. While there, Don was active in several organizations, including the Forest Lake Association, and the Vilas County Board of Adjustments.
Don was passionate about helping people find work and taught many how to present themselves to potential employers. He continued this after his retirement, helping those that he met that were out of work. He conducted several job finding seminars at the local library in Land O' Lakes.
A medical event in 2012 resulted in Don and Lillian coming back to the Green Bay area to be closer to family and medical care. Don and Lillian have lived in several assisted living facilities in the area since then.
Don enjoyed watching the Packers and Brewers, restoring old clocks, doing crossword puzzles, and was unbeatable at Scrabble. Most of all Don enjoyed people, making his presence known when ever entering a room. He loved to joke with people, which continued into his very last days, in spite of his end of life challenges.
Don is survived by his wife, Lillian; sons and daughter-in-law, William Huntley (girlfriend, Joni), Robert (Terri) Huntley; grandchildren, Michael Huntley, Melissa (Adrian) Mobley, Erica (Brad) Naparalla, Trey Cobb (Kim), Chad Cobb (fiancé Jazlyn); great-grandchildren, Malakai Godfrey, Christian Naparalla, Kaylin Naparalla, Tanner Cobb, Wyatt Cobb; daughter-in-law, Diane Huntley; five sisters-in-law, one brother-in-law, two nieces and two nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother; father-in-law and mother-in-law; his brother, Robert Huntley; his daughter-in-law, Sharon Huntley (William); and his son, Paul Huntley.
Visitation will be held at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Friday, April 12, followed by the Funeral Service at 6 p.m. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
In lieu of flowers, friends and family can direct donations to the Greater Wisconsin .
The family would like to express heartfelt thanks to all the staff at Emerald Bay Memory Care and also to the staff at Heartland Hospice for their help in caring for Don.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 7, 2019