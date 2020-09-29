Donald G. "Fish" Johnson
Green Bay - Donald G. "Fish" Johnson, 91, died Sunday, September 27, 2020. He was born December 18, 1928, in Green Bay to the late Samuel and Julia (VandeVeld) Johnson.
Donald was a graduate of Green Bay East High School, Class of 1946. He Later graduated from St. Norbert College with a degree in Economics. From 1951-1956, Donald worked for Johnson Fish, which is where he got his nickname. For 30 years, he worked for Marathon Oil as a salesman until his retirement. Donald loved playing basketball in high school, college, and in amateur leagues. For 30 years, he refereed basketball and football games for high schools and colleges. In 1977, Donald was inducted into the St. Norbert College Hall of Fame. He was a member of Kiwanis International and was named Kiwanian of the Year in 1973. For 2 years, he served on the Allouez Parks Board of Directors. For the better part of a year, Donald organized the Allouez Centennial Parade in 1976. Donald was instrumental in helping his sons start their own businesses, something that he was very proud of.
Donald is survived by his wife, Bernice; his children, Jim Johnson (special friend Aneta Carriveau), Debra Johnson; his grandchildren, James Patrick Johnson, Jr., Logan Larson (special friend Amber Kurten), Olivia Larson (special friend Matthew Mills); a daughter-in-law, Beverly Johnson; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by a son, Dale Johnson; two sisters and four brothers.
Due to his family's concerns over Covid-19, private services will be held for Donald. On-line condolences may be given by going to www.prokowall.com
.
Donald's family extends a special word of thanks to the staff of Angel's Touch Nursing Home for the care given to Donald and to his family.