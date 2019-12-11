|
|
Donald Georgia, Sr.
Green Bay - Donald Georgia, Sr., 88, Green Bay, passed away at home December 10, 2019, surrounded by his family. Born on June 11, 1931, he is the son of the late Otto and Edna (Smits) Georgia. Donald served our country in the United States Marine Corps from 1951 to 1953. He then married the former Elaine Van Pay on May 8, 1954 at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church. Donald worked as a cement finisher for GM Hougard for thirty years. He was a member of the Pazaza Club and the Masons Local 3 Union for over fifty years. Donald was a life time member of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church. He enjoyed going to the cottage in Pembine, deer hunting, listening to Polka music, watching the Packers, and the Brewers.
He is survived by his spouse, Elaine; four children, Diane (Mike) Delvaux of Green Bay, Donald Georgia, Jr. of Florence, Wanda (Mike) Sievers of Green Bay, and Mike (Mary) Georgia of Green Bay; ten grandchildren, Jennifer, Jason (Sandi), Stacie, Katie, Bobby, Allen, Christopher (Kelly), Megan (Gregg), Maria, and Molly; seven great grandchildren; sister, Marilyn (Richard) DeKeyser; brother Alton (Nancy) Georgia; sister-in-laws, Eleanor Georgia and Aggie Georgia; Godchildren, Sue Schmidt, Pam Georgia, Craig Georgia, and Mark Georgia; many nieces and nephews.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, John Paul Georgia; sisters, Dorothy (Ray) Stroobants, Eleanor (Walter) Edges; brothers, Norm and Earl Georgia; father and mother-in-law, Leonard and Mary Van Pay; nephews, Gary Georgia and Darrell Edges.
Visitation at Malcore Funeral Home, 701 N. Baird St., Saturday, December 14, from 9 AM until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church with Rev. Anthony Cirignani, OFM officiating.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Unity Hospice, especially Johanna, Linda, Chaplain Bob, and Jane.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2019