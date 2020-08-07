1/1
Donald (Don) Groh
Donald (Don) Groh

Lena - Donald R. (Don) Groh, Lena, 80, passed away at his home on August 5th, 2020, after a year long battle with cancer. He was born June, 6, 1940 in Ashwaubenon. He moved to the Lena area when he was six. He attended Sunnybrook country school and Lena High School. He served in the US Navy after high school.

Don worked as a mason/bricklayer most of his life. He was a member of BAC Local #3.

Don was an enthusiastic hunter and fisherman, especially bow hunting and spring fishing at the breakwater in Oconto. He also enjoyed trap shooting at local trap clubs in the area.

Don is survived by his wife, Marsha Kramer, grandson Isaiah, two sisters, Dorothy Ragen and Judie Murawski, two brothers, Leroy (Pat) Groh and Edward (Janet) Groh. Brother in laws Bill Kramer, John(Sue) Kramer, Paul (Jodean Hipke) Kramer and Bob Stocki. Many wonderful nieces and nephews.

Don was preceded in death by his parents Charles (Carl) and Dorothea Groh, a son, Dean, a brother Chuck and three sisters Margie, Violet Graef and Darlene Stocki. Brother in laws Clayton Ragen, Leonard Graef, David Murawski and Mark Kramer, Mother and Father in law Norma and Anthony Kramer.

Special Thank you to friends and family, especially the Thursday night crew, Unity Hospice, Green Bay Oncology for help and support during this long journey.

Please share a memory with the family at www.simplycremationgb.com.






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
