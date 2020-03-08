|
|
Donald Haese
Greenleaf - Donald O. Haese, age 92, currently of Appleton, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on March 2, 1928 in the Town of Wrightstown to the late Reinhardt and Alvina (Zuelke) Haese. On May 15, 1948 he married Virginia "Jean" Joosten. She preceded him in death on February 19, 2018. Don was a musician, playing with a band until shortly after he was married. He also worked as a truck driver, driving for Cootway, Mertens and Klemm Tank Lines. Together with Jean, they lived and worked their family farm in Greenleaf.
He is survived by his daughter, Delores (Jerry) Lange, daughter in law, Gertie Haese, grandchildren; Chris (Tanya) Lange, Terry Lange, Nick (Niki) Haese and Jennie (Jason) Wisnefske. She is further survived by great grandchildren; Brady, Robby, Trevor, Spencer, Karlee, Finnlee and one on the way as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Preceding him in death are his wife, Jean, son, Greg Haese and his parents. Don is also preceded by his brothers and sisters; Mathilda (Jim) Schampers, Adele Haese, Esther (Tom) Krueger, Ellanora (Elzear) Petersen and Alfred (Helen) Haese.
Family and friends may call at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church, 437 Turner St., Wrightstown, on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 11:00am until 12:45pm. The Funeral Service will follow at 1:00pm with Rev. Mike Gehl officiating. Burial will take place in the church cemetery. Cotter Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.cotterfuneralhome.com.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Renaissance Assisted Living, Rennes Health and Rehab Center, the ER staff at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Appleton and Pastor Mike Gehl.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2020