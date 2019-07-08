|
|
Donald Heller
Bonduel - Donald Rudolph Heller, age 84, passed away July 7, 2019 at Shawano Health Services Rest Home in Shawano, Wisconsin. Donald was born in Bonduel on October 5, 1934, the son of the late Alfred and Hildegard (Boettcher) Heller. On October 31, 1962, Donald was united in marriage to Nancy Boettcher.
Donald displayed an innate mechanical ability at a very young age and began his lifelong vocation as a mechanic at the age of 15. Donald worked as a skilled mechanic at Rose Hardware Store, Farmer's Implement, Swiderski Implement, Liebergen Implement, and completed his career at Sorenson Lumber. In addition to his full-time jobs, Donald was regularly called upon by farmers throughout the area to repair their tractors and equipment. Donald took great pride in his career and enjoyed the resulting relationships he built throughout the Bonduel area. Donald also greatly enjoyed hunting and fishing and spending time with family and friends.
Donald is survived by his wife Nancy Heller of Bonduel, his children, Barbara Schuettpelz of Green Bay, Peggy (Keith) Richter of Shawano and Craig (Kimberly) Heller of Athens, Wisconsin and his grandchildren Christopher (Erica) Schuettpelz, Matthew Richter, Melissa Richter, Nathan (Nafeesa) Heller, and Kristin Heller, and his sister Darlene Heller of Hobart.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Kenneth, Alfred, Jr. "Fritz", and Frank.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church in Bonduel with Rev. Virgil Hanson officiating. Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in the Friedens Cemetery in Slab City immediately following the service.
Donald's family would like to express their deepest appreciation to the staff at Shawano Health Services who took such great care of Donald since his stroke in 2013 which left him without use of his right leg or hand.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 8 to July 10, 2019