Donald Honnef
Donald Honnef

Kewaunee - Donald William Honnef, 89, of Kewaunee, WI, died Saturday, October 3, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital, Green Bay. He was born June 28, 1931 in St. Paul, MN to the late Lambert and Lillian (Rogers) Honnef. On August 10, 1957, he married Edith C. Iwen in Kewaunee. Donald and Edith started their lives together in Port Washington, WI and eventually moved to Denmark, WI to raise their family. They enjoyed a beautiful hobby farm that together they taught values to their children of hard work, integrity and sustainability. They later relocated to Kewaunee, WI where they spent retirement years including their 63rd wedding anniversary. Donald was truly exceptional in many ways, most notably his ability to re-engineer machinery, fix any engine and create any project our Mom thought would be a great addition to "The Cabin on C".

Donald proudly served in the United States Navy from June 18, 1951 to June 10, 1955 including service during the Korean War. He was awarded a National Defense Service Medal for his actions. Donald is cherished by his family and will be remembered forever for his unending support, ability to be lighthearted, and unconditional love. He will be greatly missed whether playing a competitive game of cards or tinkering in his meticulous workshop. Donald is most famous for his sayings including "And we are off like a herd of turtles!" or "Days gone by".

Survivors include his wife, Edith C. Honnef; children Stephen (Grace) Honnef , Paul (Lori) Honnef and Carmen (Tim) Honnef Patterson; grandchildren Derek, Emily, Amber, Brandon, Ryan, Andrew, Allison (Zachary Lealiou), Angela, Abigail, Christopher (Macey Ironside) and Nicholas; brothers Edwin (Linda) Nelson and family, John (JoAnn) Nelson and family; and many more nieces, nephews, cousins, friends.

He is preceded in death by his sister Dorothy A. Rylander.

Funeral service details will be provided at a later date. Please contact Buchanan Funeral Home in Kewaunee, WI for further information.

We extend our gratitude to the ICU staff at St. Mary's Hospital for the kindness, comfort and ability to guide us during this difficult time.

Go to www.buchananfh.com to send condolences or to sign the online guest book.






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 4 to Oct. 7, 2020.
