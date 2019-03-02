Services
Wiesner & Massart Funeral Home
1617 Flora Ave
Algoma, WI 54201
(920) 487-2061
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Blahnik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald J. Blahnik


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Donald J. Blahnik Obituary
Donald J. Blahnik

Winter Haven, FL - Donald James Blahnik, 79, Winter Haven, FL, formerly of Algoma, passed away Monday, February 25, 2019. He was born on June 3, 1939 to the late Wenzel and Dorothy (Jirtle) Blahnik. A graduate of Algoma High School, he married Marilyn Hackett on November 28, 1959 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Algoma. Donald worked as a Driver's License Examiner for the State of Wisconsin DMV for 30 years. He built and managed the Timber Trail Campgrounds on Cty Rd M, Algoma, WI for 26 years. Donald served his country as a member of the United States Marine Corps. He was one of the original members of the St. Paul's Lutheran Church endowment committee and served as President of the St. Paul's Lutheran Church for two terms. He loved the Green Bay Packers, and enjoyed playing Texas Hold 'Em poker, his greatest joy was spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Marilyn; children, Jay (Cindy), Scott (Penny), Debi (Larry); grandchildren, Jami (Mike), Alecia (Jacob), Joshua, Caitlin (Steve), Ian (Haylee); great-grandchildren, Daisy, Ezekiel, Zara; sister, Evelyn (Paul); brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, Bill, Mike (Judi), Diane; he is also survived by; nieces, nephews, cousins, friends.

Donald was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws, Howard (Norma) Hackett.

Visitation will take place on Monday, March 4, 2019 from 9-11 am at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Funeral service will take place at 11:00 am with Pastor John Moll and Pastor Joel McKenney officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Paul Cemetery, Algoma. Wiesner & Massart Funeral Home - Algoma is assisting the family. Online condolence messages may be shared at www.wiesnermassart.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now