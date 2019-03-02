|
|
Donald J. Blahnik
Winter Haven, FL - Donald James Blahnik, 79, Winter Haven, FL, formerly of Algoma, passed away Monday, February 25, 2019. He was born on June 3, 1939 to the late Wenzel and Dorothy (Jirtle) Blahnik. A graduate of Algoma High School, he married Marilyn Hackett on November 28, 1959 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Algoma. Donald worked as a Driver's License Examiner for the State of Wisconsin DMV for 30 years. He built and managed the Timber Trail Campgrounds on Cty Rd M, Algoma, WI for 26 years. Donald served his country as a member of the United States Marine Corps. He was one of the original members of the St. Paul's Lutheran Church endowment committee and served as President of the St. Paul's Lutheran Church for two terms. He loved the Green Bay Packers, and enjoyed playing Texas Hold 'Em poker, his greatest joy was spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Marilyn; children, Jay (Cindy), Scott (Penny), Debi (Larry); grandchildren, Jami (Mike), Alecia (Jacob), Joshua, Caitlin (Steve), Ian (Haylee); great-grandchildren, Daisy, Ezekiel, Zara; sister, Evelyn (Paul); brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, Bill, Mike (Judi), Diane; he is also survived by; nieces, nephews, cousins, friends.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws, Howard (Norma) Hackett.
Visitation will take place on Monday, March 4, 2019 from 9-11 am at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Funeral service will take place at 11:00 am with Pastor John Moll and Pastor Joel McKenney officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Paul Cemetery, Algoma. Wiesner & Massart Funeral Home - Algoma is assisting the family. Online condolence messages may be shared at www.wiesnermassart.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 2, 2019