Lena - On Thursday, April 30, 2020, Donald J Schultz, age 84,from Lena, Wisconsin, passed away at his home surrounded by his wife and loving family.

Don was born on January 26, 1936 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Lester and Harriet (Rolczynski) Schultz. He worked at S & B Manufacturing for many years, followed by Frigo Cheese, which was bought out by Saputo Cheese, where he retired from in 2001.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia; a brother, Melvin; former wife, Sharon; his four children, Gregory (Rowena), Donald, Robert (Ellie), and Angela (Archie) Beavers; and four stepchildren, Leroy (Teresa) Nelson, Carl Nelson, Paul Nelson, and Connie (Bryan) Nelson;14 grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, Jessica and Mindy; 8 great grandchildren, 5 step-great grandchildren.

Don was preceded in death by hisparents, 2 brothers, Ken and Edward, and his sister, Delores.

The family would like to say a special thank you to Unity Hospice and the nurses who cared for him.

Due to COVID-19, a small funeral service for immediate family will be held on Monday, May 4, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Rhodes-Charapata Funeral Home-Lena is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rhodescharapata.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 2 to May 4, 2020
