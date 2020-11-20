1/1
HOWARD - Donald Joseph Walsh, 94, of Howard, passed away peacefully, at home with his loving wife and family surrounding him. He was born February 8, 1926 to Frances and Rufus Walsh. He graduated from Catholic Central High School and then proudly served his country as a Merchant Marine. He then served in the US Navy on the USS Windham Bay CVE 92 and then in the Korean war. He married his soulmate Carolyn Fornell on April 12, 1969 and they enjoyed over 50 years of adventure together.

Donald worked for over 40 years on the Chicago Northwestern Railroad and when retired he enjoyed spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren and friends. In his younger days he loved scuba diving with his sons and camping with his dive club. He owned a tugboat named The Valiant, that he enjoyed taking his family for rides on the Fox River, which is now in the maritime museum on Washington Island. He loved living on the Duck Creek River, enjoyed traveling in the USA and internationally, boating with his children, gardening, yearly navy reunions and oil painting. In recent years he traveled to Washington with his son Dave for the Old Glory Honor Flight which is an experience neither of them will ever forget.

Don was a rare combination of someone who had a love for life and a firm appreciation of what was important. He touched many lives with his kindness and generosity, and was a friend to everyone he met. He was very proud of his Irish heritage and his kids affectionately called him the stubborn Irishman, which is something he passed down to his children and theirs.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn; his six children, Dave (Pat) Walsh, Ken Walsh, John (Cathy) Walsh, Kathy (Rick) Moore, Doug (Linda) Walsh, and Paula ( Chuck) Vanark; grandchildren, Tanya (Eric) Bohn, Colleen Walsh (Danielle), Brandon Walsh ( Danielle), Alex Steffel (Ashley), Jenna Walsh ( Dan), Joe Walsh, Lance Calawerts, and Aaron Walsh; Great grandchildren, Jeremy Bohn, Jordan Bohn, Ava LaCosse, Aubree Steffel, Archer Walsh and Emry Walsh; Brothers and sisters, Jean Dillon, Marilyn Colburn, and Paul (Sandy) Walsh; sisters and brothers-in-law, Mary Lade, Jim( Cindy) Draeger, Sue ( Curt) Coker and Ron (Peggy ) Jarvey, Special godsons Mark Williams and Andy Lade, and former spouse Bette Smith.

He is further survived by Judy and Jerry Williams, Lisa Williams (Mike), Kevin Derks, the porch club, Bergitta Ekfaldt, Dennis Rydh, Virginia Winkle, friends at the Duck Creek Pub and many other special nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Frances and Rufus Walsh and 3 brothers-in-law, John Dillon, Ted Colburn and Chuck Fornell.

A public visitation will be held Wednesday, November 25, 2020 from 1-3:00 p.m. at the Pfotenhauer Funeral Home, 1145 Cardinal Lane, Green Bay, WI 54313. A private family service will follow at 3:00 p.m. with full Military Honors to follow. Family and friends are invited to attend the outside military presentation. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing are required. Online condolences are welcome at www.PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com.

A very special thank you to the amazing care he received from all of the staff at Heartland Hospice, Clarity Care, and the home team at the VA in Green Bay.







Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
PFOTENHAUER FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATION SERVICES
NOV
25
Service
03:00 PM
PFOTENHAUER FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATION SERVICES
Funeral services provided by
PFOTENHAUER FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATION SERVICES
1145 CARDINAL LANE
Green Bay, WI 54313-6803
(920) 434-2060
