|
|
Donald Keith Michaelson
Pound - Donald Keith Michaelson, 88, of Pound, moved into his heavenly home at 3:15 PM on April 28, 2020 in Greenville, SC. He was born April 18, 1932 to the late Clarence and Isabel Michaelson of Winnebago County, Iowa. Donald married his loving wife Arlene Mattrisch in 1960, she passed away in March of 2009.
Donald served in the U.S. Army in Fort Bragg NC from 1953-1955 during the Korean War. He was an ordained Assembly of God Minister for over 35 years, pastoring several churches in his lifetime in Northeastern Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. He also worked as a welder at Marinette Marine for 30 years. Donald loved ministry, people, prayer and worship, spending time with his children and grandchildren, golf, playing dominoes, with friends and family, Packer football, Brewer baseball, deer hunting and working outdoors on his 80 acre farm in Pound.
Don was the beloved father of Lynn Ann (Gary) Johnson of Simpsonville, South Carolina; and Craig Mark Michaelson of Pound who passed away in Feb. of 1982; loving grandfather of Ashley Johnson, Adriana Johnson, Abigail Holcombe (Johnson) and Garret Johnson all of South Carolina; loving brother of Cal Michaelson, Alan Michaelson, Paul Michaelson, Sharon Johnson, Phyllis Thomas, and Dorothy Edwards; he was preceded in death by a brother Mervin Michaelson and a sister Ione Nienoord; loving uncle to Bruce (Sarah) Mattrisch, Brenda (Tim) Johnson, Beth (Kevin) Hoogesteger and Bradley Mattrisch who passed away April 1, 2020. He was a loving brother-in-law to Arnold and Jackie Mattrisch of Pound who are both deceased.
Given the current Covid-19 environment, a Memorial Service will be held in Wisconsin at a later date. Please visit RhodesCharapata.com to express online condolences.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to Hillside Assembly of God, 5890 WI 22, Gillett, WI 54124 and write Pound North Campus in Memory of Don Michaelson in the Memo. This is where Don attended church over the last decade prior to moving to South Carolina with his family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020