Gruetzmacher Funeral Home
116 South Krueger Street
Suring, WI 54174
920-842-2151
Donald Kempf Obituary
Mountain - Donald J. Kempf, age 69 of Mountain, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 8, 2019.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church in Lakewood from 1 pm until the memorial service 2 pm with Pastor Lee Jennings officiating. Gruetzmacher Funeral Home in Suring is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.gruetzmacherfuneralhome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019
