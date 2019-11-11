|
|
Donald Kempf
Mountain - Donald J. Kempf, age 69 of Mountain, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 8, 2019.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church in Lakewood from 1 pm until the memorial service 2 pm with Pastor Lee Jennings officiating. Gruetzmacher Funeral Home in Suring is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.gruetzmacherfuneralhome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019