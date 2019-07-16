|
Donald "Buck" Kostichka
Algoma - Donald "Buck" Kostichka, 81, Algoma, passed away Monday July 15, 2019 after a short illness. He was born January 14, 1938 in Algoma to Wellington and Florence (Hoffmann) Kostichka.
Buck graduated from the Algoma High School in 1956. He worked for a delivery company in Appleton for a couple of years, before moving to Milwaukee where he worked as a baker for a pizzeria place for two years. Then he worked at Badger Die Casting in Milwaukee for 32 years ending as a foreman. He retired in 1998 and moved to Algoma.
Buck enjoyed baking, making homemade sausage, cutting lawn, woodworking, setting up his train sets, working with steam engines, in his younger years he helped on the farm and enjoyed his large clock collection.
Buck is survived by his two sisters Kitty K. Thompson, Mill Center; Leslie (Alberto) Garcia, Utah; nephew Troy T. Johnson, nieces Trudie Johnson and Tracie (Kevin) Szymanski; nephew Jeff (Julie) Kostichka, niece Patty Chaltry, nephew Matteus Garcia;
several great nieces and nephews and great great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers James, Robert and Bruce and two nephews.
Donald's request was to have no funeral service. He will be buried in the Evergreen Cemetery at a later date.
The family wants to thank the staff at Door County Medical Center and Unity Hospice for all their kindness and care given to Donald during his stay there.
The SCHINDERLE FUNERAL HOME, Algoma, assisted the family with arrangements.
Express your sympathy, memories and pictures on Donald's tribute wall at www.schinderle.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 16 to July 20, 2019