Donald L. Bishop
Pulaski - Donald L. Bishop, 89, Pulaski, passed away Friday, September 6, 2019, peacefully at his home. The son of Harvey and Violetta "Lettie" (Parker) Bishop was born December 29, 1929, in Hancock, WI and was a 1947 graduate of Hancock High School. He was married for 49 years to Karen (Brudnicki) Bishop.
Don worked for J.C. Penney for many years, first in Milwaukee and then in Green Bay after the family moved to Pulaski in 1978. He enjoyed bowling, golfing, playing cards, and having an old fashioned.
Don is survived by his wife, Karen; his children: Jeff (Katie) Bishop, Pulaski, Mark Bishop, De Pere, Amy (Terrence) Perkins, Green Bay, Laurel Rudolph, Georgia, Brian (Debbie Faucette) Bishop, Hubertus, Debra Grimes, Tennessee, and David (Therese) Bishop, Mequon; his grandchildren: Bryce, Brooklyn, Brandon (Diana), Trevor (Iren), Stacy, Bret, Barbara, Heather and Ella; brother-in-law, Tom Brudnicki; sister-in-law, Kathy (James) Faasen; sister-in-law, Imogene Bishop; daughter-in-law, Carol Bishop; his great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Don was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Donald; five brothers: Floyd, Parker, Harvey, Vernon, and Robert; one sister, Florence; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Lloyd "Fuzzy" and Bernice Brudnicki, nieces and nephews.
Per Don's wishes, there will be a party to celebrate his life at the American Legion Hall, 135 N. St. Augustine Street, Pulaski, Saturday, September 21st, beginning at 11:00 a.m. A Memorial Tribute will take place at 12:00 noon. Friends are invited to come have lunch, an old fashioned, and celebrate Don. Marnocha Funeral Home is serving the Bishop family.
The family would like to thank Cheryl and Ashley and the rest of the Unity Hospice team for their compassionate care. You were a blessing to Don and his entire family, including Brady.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Sept. 11 to Sept. 15, 2019