Donald "Don" L Delaruelle
Green Bay - Donald "Don" L. Delaruelle, 85, Green Bay, joined the love of his life, LaVerne, in Heaven on Wednesday, August 12, 2019.
Gathering of family and friends will be held from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 3425 Willow Road. A Parish Wake Service will be held at 6:30 P.M. Visitation will continue after 9:00 A.M. on Monday, August 19, 2019 at the church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 A.M.
A complete obituary will appear in the Sunday edition.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2019