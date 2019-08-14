Services
Service
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Prince of Peace Catholic Church,
3425 Willow Road.
Wake
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
6:30 PM
Prince of Peace Catholic Church
3425 Willow Road
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
9:00 AM
Prince of Peace Catholic Church
3425 Willow Road
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
Prince of Peace Catholic Church
3425 Willow Road
Donald L. "Don" Delaruelle

Donald "Don" L Delaruelle

Green Bay - Donald "Don" L. Delaruelle, 85, Green Bay, joined the love of his life, LaVerne, in Heaven on Wednesday, August 12, 2019.

Gathering of family and friends will be held from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 3425 Willow Road. A Parish Wake Service will be held at 6:30 P.M. Visitation will continue after 9:00 A.M. on Monday, August 19, 2019 at the church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 A.M.

A complete obituary will appear in the Sunday edition.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2019
