Donald "Don" L. Goltz
Township of Matteson - Donald "Don" L. Goltz, age 84 of the Township of Matteson, passed away early Sunday morning, August 2, 2020 at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center, Neenah.
Donald "Don" Lee Goltz was born on September 9, 1935 in Clintonville, WI, son to the late Walter W. & Minnie (Kroll) Goltz. He was baptized and later confirmed at Christus Lutheran Church, Clintonville on June 5, 1949. Don remained an active member of Christus his entire life and was proud of that fact. He attended Elm Dale School, completing 8th grade in 1949, and was a 1953 graduate of Clintonville High School. Don then attended NWTC, Green Bay to earn his Business Degree, and later graduated from the University of Wisconsin School of Banking, Madison. Don was united in marriage to Shirley Buchholz at Christus on July 15, 1961. He worked in retail accounting for Supervalu Stores Inc. at their WI office; and later worked for Dairyman's State Bank, (now Bank First), Clintonville as a banker and lender, and eventually became vice president, retiring after 33 years. Don was very involved in the community; serving with the Clintonville Lions Club, the Jaycees, and served on the board at Clintonville Elevator Co. He was also very active with the Navarino Nature Center. Shirley passed away on May 21, 2009 after nearly 48 years of marriage. Don coached his son's Little League teams in his younger years; he also loved to go fishing and spend time outdoors. He was later united in marriage to Phyliss Brunner also at Christus on August 21, 2010. Wood cutting and making maple syrup for family and friends were also things he loved to do in his spare time. Don will be remembered for his kind demeanor and friendly way he treated people.
Don is survived by his wife, Phyliss
Daughter: Elizabeth (Erik) Kramer, Greenville
Sons: Mark (Ellen) Goltz, Green Bay & David "Gus" (Amy) Goltz, Neenah
Grandchildren: Lindsey (Kurt) McMahon, Ryan (Katie Winkelspecht) Goltz, Ben (Heather) Bohl, Tyler Goltz, Amanda (Nash Herbst) Goltz, Hannah (Callum) O'Connor, Shannon Goltz, Alex Kramer, & Eli Kramer
Great-grandchildren: Emma & Rory McMahon, Easton Bohl, & 2 more babies on the way
His very special aunt: Jeanette Malloy, Green Bay
He is further survived by Phyliss' family:
Daughter: Diane (Jim) Fuhrman
Sons: David (Judy) Fritz & Bruce (Karen) Fritz
Grandchildren: Megan (Rev. Dean) Suehring, Michael (Sheri) Fuhrman, Tom Fritz, Emily (Jason Wesenick) Fritz, Kaitlin (Brent) Bricco, & Elizabeth Fritz
Great-grandchildren: Jacob, Andrew, & Evelyn Suehring & Matthew Fuhrman
Many other relatives and friends
Don was preceded in death by his parents, & his wife, Shirley.
Due to COVID-19 safety, Don's funeral service at Christus Lutheran Church, Clintonville and interment at Graceland Cemetery, Clintonville, will be held privately, with the Rev. Brian Crocker officiating. The church will be live-streaming Don's funeral, and a recorded version will be available on the Christus Lutheran Church YouTube page.
A public visitation for Don will be held from 3 - 7 PM on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Christus Lutheran Church, Clintonville.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to be directed to Christus Lutheran Church, Clintonville and/or The Navarino Nature Center.
The Eberhardt-Stevenson Funeral Home & Crematory, Clintonville is assisting the family with the arrangements.
An online guestbook is available at eberhardtstevenson.com
