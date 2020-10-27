1/1
Donald L. Haase
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald L. Haase

Sturgeon Bay - Donald Lawrence Haase, 89, of Sturgeon Bay, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020 with family at his side.

Don was born January 18, 1931 in Fond du Lac to the late Lawrence Arthur and Agnes Florentina (Kraft) Haase. After attending school in Greendale, Don served in the Army from 1951 to 1954 with a tour in Korea. He worked for Wisconsin Bell for 38 years

On June 6, 1964, he married Phyllis Mae Dolata at St Matthew Catholic Church in Oak Creek. In 1997, they retired to Door County.

Don enjoyed being outdoors, gardening, walking, hiking, cutting grass and working on his woodpile. He volunteered building six homes for Habitat for Humanity, worked a number of summers for the Friends of Whitefish Dunes State Park and helped out at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church, where he and Phyllis were members.

Those who will dearly miss Don are his wife of 56 years, Phyllis; two sons, Wayne (Mary) of Mukwonago and Edward of South Milwaukee; two grandsons, Mitchell and Bryce; brother, David (Lois) of Cudahy; brother-in-law, Les Dolata of Oak Creek; sister-in-law, Toni Dolata; and nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death are his parents; brother-in-law, Dale; nephew, Derek Dolata; and his faithful dogs, Pal, Brandi and Holly.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, October 31, 2020 at SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Institute with Father Bob Stegmann officiating. Burial and Military Honors will follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation for family and friends will be held at the church on Saturday, October 31, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at noon.

Those in attendance are to wear facemasks and maintain social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent in Don's name to Door County Community Foundation, Inc.(222 N 3rd Ave, Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235), Paralyzed Veterans of America (750 N Lincoln Memorial Dr #306, Milwaukee, WI 53202) or St. Labre Indian School (www.stlabre.org).

Huehns Funeral Home, Inc. and Door County Crematory LLC are assisting the Haase family. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of Don may be shared with his family through his tribute page at www.huehnsfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church
Send Flowers
OCT
31
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Huehns Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Sturgeon Bay
1414 Michigan Street
Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235
(920) 743-5635
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Huehns Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Sturgeon Bay

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved