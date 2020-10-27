Donald L. Haase
Sturgeon Bay - Donald Lawrence Haase, 89, of Sturgeon Bay, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020 with family at his side.
Don was born January 18, 1931 in Fond du Lac to the late Lawrence Arthur and Agnes Florentina (Kraft) Haase. After attending school in Greendale, Don served in the Army from 1951 to 1954 with a tour in Korea. He worked for Wisconsin Bell for 38 years
On June 6, 1964, he married Phyllis Mae Dolata at St Matthew Catholic Church in Oak Creek. In 1997, they retired to Door County.
Don enjoyed being outdoors, gardening, walking, hiking, cutting grass and working on his woodpile. He volunteered building six homes for Habitat for Humanity, worked a number of summers for the Friends of Whitefish Dunes State Park and helped out at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church, where he and Phyllis were members.
Those who will dearly miss Don are his wife of 56 years, Phyllis; two sons, Wayne (Mary) of Mukwonago and Edward of South Milwaukee; two grandsons, Mitchell and Bryce; brother, David (Lois) of Cudahy; brother-in-law, Les Dolata of Oak Creek; sister-in-law, Toni Dolata; and nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death are his parents; brother-in-law, Dale; nephew, Derek Dolata; and his faithful dogs, Pal, Brandi and Holly.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, October 31, 2020 at SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Institute with Father Bob Stegmann officiating. Burial and Military Honors will follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation for family and friends will be held at the church on Saturday, October 31, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at noon.
Those in attendance are to wear facemasks and maintain social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent in Don's name to Door County Community Foundation, Inc.(222 N 3rd Ave, Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235), Paralyzed Veterans of America
(750 N Lincoln Memorial Dr #306, Milwaukee, WI 53202) or St. Labre Indian School (www.stlabre.org
).
Huehns Funeral Home, Inc. and Door County Crematory LLC are assisting the Haase family.
