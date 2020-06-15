Donald L. Patterson



Peshtigo - Donald L. Patterson, 93, of Peshtigo, passed away June 12, 2020.



Born July 10, 1926 son of the late Louis and Josephine (Albers) Patterson, he graduated from St. Boniface Parish-DePere in 1940 and Nicolet High School in 1944. Donald served in the U.S. Army



from 1944 to 1946 as Tech Sergeant, in the 106th Infantry Division.



On October 21, 1950 he married the former Mavis Pauls at St. Matthews Church in Allouez and she preceded him in death May 25, 2017. Before entering the service, Donald worked at Green Bay Packaging. After service he worked for Borden Company for 8 years, and then worked his way from Line crew to foreman at Wisconsin Public Service, transferring to the Wausaukee district in 1975 and retiring in 1988. Don built a cabin on Crooked Lake and loved spending his winters in Arizona. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, playing cards, horseshoe and his many trips to Canada and Minnesota.



Donald was a member of the Quarter Century Club of W.P.S., Menominee Knights of Columbus, Crivitz Council, American Legion of Crivitz, former member of the Wausaukee Lion's Club and Loyal Order of Moose in Apache Junction, AZ.



Donald is survived by, a son, Craig (Cindy) Patterson of Tuscon, AZ;



2 daughters, Laura (Mike Keller) Maye , and Caroline (Dan Lintereur) Patterson, both of Marinette; 3 grandchildren, Jesse (Heidi) Maye, Amy (Scott) Hoffman and Daniel Maye; 6 great-grandchildren, Madison, Jenna, Dylan, Frankie, Gabby, and Mya.



Also survived by, a sister, Joan Giles; and 2 brothers, Gerald Patterson and Jimmy Patterson.



Along with his parents and wife, Mavis, he was preceded in death by brother, John and a sister Rita Foxgrover.



Visitation will take place on Friday, June 19 2020, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Peshtigo, from 10 AM until the time of Mass 11 AM. Father Jess Berdol will be officiating. Entombment will take place Nicolet Memorial Gardens in Green Bay. Berth & Rosenthal Funeral Home is serving the family.









