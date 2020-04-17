|
|
Donald L. Petersen, 90, longtime resident of Denmark, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020 at Bellin Hospital. He was born June 29, 1929 in Denmark, son to the late Alvin and Christine (Olsen) Petersen. He proudly served in the US Navy during the Korean War aboard a US Aircraft Carrier. He married Dorothy Ronk on June 6, 1953 at All Saints Catholic Church in Denmark, and enjoyed 62 wonderful years of marriage. Together they farmed most of their lives on their family farm.
Donald enjoyed fishing and playing the card games Sheepshead and Cribbage with family and friends. In the later years of his marriage he enjoyed baking bread with his wife. He was a member of the VFW in Denmark and was an active member of All Saints Catholic Church.
Donald is survived by four children: Gerald (Carol) Petersen, Denmark; Mary (Greg) Haasl, Menasha; Joan (Greg) Kane, Denmark; and Michael Petersen, Two Rivers; five grandchildren: Megan (Andrew) Stodola, Zak (Danielle) Petersen, Katie Kane (special friend Alex Linden), Sam (Becky) Petersen, and Erica Haasl; four great-grandchildren: Kaden and Peyton Stodola and Graysen and Emersyn Petersen; one sister Lorna (Glen) Skubal, one brother Claude (Judy) Petersen; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife and parents; two sisters: Mae (Henry) Vandenbush and Linda (Eldor) Engelbrecht, one infant brother Peter, one sister-in-law Margaret (Lawrence) Schaetz; one brother-in-law Norbert (Jean) Ronk.
Due to current health restrictions, a private service was held for the immediate family. Cotter Funeral Home, Denmark, assisted the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.cotterfuneralhome.com.
The family extends a special thank you to Bellin Hospital and Unity Hospice for the compassionate care they provided Donald in his final days. They would also like to thank the caregivers at Brillion West Haven, where Donald resided since suffering multiple hematomas late in 2015. Although his short-term memory was poor, up until the end of his life he rarely lost a game of Sheepshead or Cribbage.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 17, 2020