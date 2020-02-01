|
|
Donald LaLuzerne
Brussels - Donald Clarence LaLuzerne, 84, Brussels passed away on January 31, 2020 at Autumn Fields CBRF. He was born September 24, 1935, to Clarence and Emma (Gerondale) LaLuzerne in the Town of Gardner. He graduated from Brussels High School in 1953 and attended Northeastern Wisconsin Technical College.
Donald was employed by the Southern Door School District for 37 years. He was married to Jillian Jadin on October 20, 1956, at St. Mary's Church in Namur. Donald enjoyed wood working, card playing, traveling and family time. He enjoyed sharing school stories.
Survivors include his wife, Jillian; four children, Debbie (Randy) Gromowski, Jackson, WI; Kathy (Rich) Kubichek, Rochester, MN; Brenda (Mike Hallet) Klaubauf, Green Bay; Corey (Julie) LaLuzerne, Brussels; eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brothers, a grandson, a son-in-law and brothers and sisters-in-laws.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, February 7, 2020, at St. Francis & St. Mary Parish in Brussels, with Rev. Anthony Birdsall officiating. Burial will be in St. Francis Xavier Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday at the Forbes Funeral Home in Sturgeon Bay and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church on Friday. A prayer service will be at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home on Thursday. On-line condolences may be offered at forbesfuneralhome.com
The family would like to thank the Autumn Fields staff for the wonderful care and support given to Donald.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020